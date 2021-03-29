3 things to know Monday

Derek Chauvin trial begins, Joseph Duncan dies and power starts to come back on after Sunday's windstorm.

Monday morning the prosecution team from the state of Minnesota presented their case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin faces three charges, second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in May 2020.

Both sides have hundreds of potential witnesses to choose from, with many people appearing on the lists of both the prosecution and defense. It is unknown if Derek Chauvin will testify.

Joseph Edward Duncan, the convicted serial killer whose victims included members of a Kootenai County family in 2005, died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said.

Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, Calif.

Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, the statement said.

He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the May 2005 killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Kootenai County.

Power is slowly starting to come back Monday after a windstorm moved through Sunday.

Avista is reporting 3,609 customers without power in the Spokane area as of 9:00 a.m. Monday. Kootenai Electric Cooperative is reporting 708 customers without power at the same time. Inland Power and Light is reporting 68 customers without power.