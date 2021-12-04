3 things to know Monday

Some Washington counties could move back to Phase 2 this week,

Gov. Jay Inslee will announce Monday whether some counties in Washington state will have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan because of rising cases.

At a news conference on Thursday, Inslee said “we’ve let our guard down to some degree.” All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s "Healthy Washington" reopening plan, meaning all indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — have been able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Read more

Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole that formed on Monday morning after a reported water main break on Spokane's South Hill.

The City of Spokane tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday that Grand Boulevard was reduced to one southbound lane near 18th Avenue as crews worked to repair a water main break. Read more

The Pacific Northwest is known for having it all when it comes to breathtaking, natural scenery.

In an article in the Condé Nast Traveler, those thoughts have been validated again after they ranked two waterfalls, one from Washington and one from Idaho, as the best in the country.