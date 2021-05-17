3 Things to know Monday

2020 tax deadline Monday; Spokane restaurants welcome Pacific Northwest Qualifier's return; Mural painting on new Riverfront Park basketball court underway

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.

The Pacific Northwest Qualifier wrapped up its final day of play for its first weekend on Sunday, completing its first rounds of competition after the tournament was canceled in 2020.

VisitSpokane estimates that the tournament brings in $12 million in tourism revenue on a normal year. Organizers estimate that the tournament - which the region's largest volleyball tournament and Spokane's biggest annual tourism event - is only seeing about half the normal number of teams this year. But even with a drop in participation, local restaurants see the tournament taking place at all as a huge win.

The mural painting process on a new basketball court at Riverfront Park started Saturday.