3 things to know Friday

Spike in COVID-19 patients at Sacred Heart; COVID-19 vaccines offer protection for 6 months; Comedian reaches settlement after incident at Spokane Intermodal Center

Coronavirus hospitalizations are climbing in Spokane County as the area experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Information on the status of the county's healthcare system from April 19-25 provided by the Spokane Regional Health District indicates that COVID-19 hospitalizations are "back on the upswing" and there is "less space available in hospitals than there was at the beginning of the winter surge."

Nearly 30% of Washington residents and roughly 25% of Idaho residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As a growing number of people get the COVID-19 vaccine, several people have reached out to the KREM 2 Verify Team to ask how long protection from the shot lasts. Viewer Cindy recently asked via email: “How long does the Covid vaccine last? What is the protocol to [get] revaccinated, say in 6 months?”

The comedian who sued the US Border Patrol after a 2019 incident at the Spokane Intermodal Center has reached a settlement with the government that will result in them paying him $35,000.

Mohanad Elshieky gained national attention after posting about the incident on Twitter.