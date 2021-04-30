x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Local News

3 things to know Friday

Spike in COVID-19 patients at Sacred Heart; COVID-19 vaccines offer protection for 6 months; Comedian reaches settlement after incident at Spokane Intermodal Center

Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane experiencing spike in COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus hospitalizations are climbing in Spokane County as the area experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases. 

Information on the status of the county's healthcare system from April 19-25 provided by the Spokane Regional Health District indicates that COVID-19 hospitalizations are "back on the upswing" and there is "less space available in hospitals than there was at the beginning of the winter surge."

Read more.

VERIFY: COVID-19 vaccines offer protection for at least 6 months, maybe longer

Nearly 30% of Washington residents and roughly 25% of Idaho residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As a growing number of people get the COVID-19 vaccine, several people have reached out to the KREM 2 Verify Team to ask how long protection from the shot lasts. Viewer Cindy recently asked via email: “How long does the Covid vaccine last? What is the protocol to [get] revaccinated, say in 6 months?”

Read more.

'It's finally over': comedian reaches settlement with Border Patrol after 2019 incident at Spokane Intermodal Center

The comedian who sued the US Border Patrol after a 2019 incident at the Spokane Intermodal Center has reached a settlement with the government that will result in them paying him $35,000.

Mohanad Elshieky gained national attention after posting about the incident on Twitter.

Elshieky was based in Portland at the time (he has since moved to New York) and was returning home via Greyhound from a gig at Washington State University in Pullman. Border Patrol agents boarded his bus and began questioning passengers. They pulled four of them off the bus, including Elshieky, who says none of the other three were white. Elshieky is originally from Libya and received asylum in the United States.

Read more.

Tap for traffic map.

Tap for Spokane forecast.

RELATED: Drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall leaves one seriously injured

RELATED: Spokane County reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

RELATED: 'We've had our beds full': Ferry County hospital feels impact of Republic superspreader event