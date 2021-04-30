3 things to know Friday

Coronavirus hospitalizations are climbing in Spokane County as the area experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Information on the status of the county's healthcare system from April 19-25 provided by the Spokane Regional Health District indicates that COVID-19 hospitalizations are "back on the upswing" and there is "less space available in hospitals than there was at the beginning of the winter surge."
Nearly 30% of Washington residents and roughly 25% of Idaho residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As a growing number of people get the COVID-19 vaccine, several people have reached out to the KREM 2 Verify Team to ask how long protection from the shot lasts. Viewer Cindy recently asked via email: “How long does the Covid vaccine last? What is the protocol to [get] revaccinated, say in 6 months?”
'It's finally over': comedian reaches settlement with Border Patrol after 2019 incident at Spokane Intermodal Center
The comedian who sued the US Border Patrol after a 2019 incident at the Spokane Intermodal Center has reached a settlement with the government that will result in them paying him $35,000.
Mohanad Elshieky gained national attention after posting about the incident on Twitter.
Elshieky was based in Portland at the time (he has since moved to New York) and was returning home via Greyhound from a gig at Washington State University in Pullman. Border Patrol agents boarded his bus and began questioning passengers. They pulled four of them off the bus, including Elshieky, who says none of the other three were white. Elshieky is originally from Libya and received asylum in the United States.