Local News

3 things to know Friday

How local representatives voted on panel to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riot; VERIFY: proof of vaccination in Spokane County; New Riverfront Park playground opening Friday.

How Washington, Idaho representatives voted on creating panel to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Only one representative from Washington state voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, while Idaho representatives were split on the vote.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and Russ Fulcher, R-ID, both voted against the investigative commission.

Read more.

VERIFY: You likely won't be asked for proof of vaccination in Spokane County

As the push to get more Washingtonians vaccinated continues businesses are left to navigate whether they keep their mask mandate in-place.

One viewer wrote, “I would like to know why vaccinations cards are not shown, to prove vaccination. Example: Costco makes you show your card to gain access why isn't your vaccine card asked for too? How are we to know all these people without masks are truly vaccinated and not lying to get out of wearing one?” 

Read more.

New Ice Age Floods playground at Riverfront Park opens Friday

The new Ice Age Floods playground at Riverfront Park will be open to the public on May 21.

The playground was inspired by the geological events which shaped our region. The 40,000-square-foot park will feature a splash pad and other play areas.

The playground is part of a large redesign project that includes the playground, a skate park, basketball courts that will be painted with a colorful mural, a climbing boulder, new parking and picnic areas and improvements on the entrance area.

Read more.

