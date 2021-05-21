3 things to know Friday

How local representatives voted on panel to probe Jan. 6 Capitol riot; VERIFY: proof of vaccination in Spokane County; New Riverfront Park playground opening Friday.

Only one representative from Washington state voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, while Idaho representatives were split on the vote.

As the push to get more Washingtonians vaccinated continues businesses are left to navigate whether they keep their mask mandate in-place.

One viewer wrote, “I would like to know why vaccinations cards are not shown, to prove vaccination. Example: Costco makes you show your card to gain access why isn't your vaccine card asked for too? How are we to know all these people without masks are truly vaccinated and not lying to get out of wearing one?”

The new Ice Age Floods playground at Riverfront Park will be open to the public on May 21.

The playground was inspired by the geological events which shaped our region. The 40,000-square-foot park will feature a splash pad and other play areas.