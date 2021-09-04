3 things to know Friday

Gov. Inslee visiting Spokane, are counties in Eastern Washington meeting metrics to stay in Phase 3 and The Royal Family says Prince Philip passed away peacefully

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane on Friday to tour the mass COVID-19 vaccination site and visit 2nd Harvest.

He is expected to tour the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Area at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, followed by a media availability at 3:15 p.m. and visit to 2nd Harvest at 4 p.m. Safeway currently partners with the Washington State Department of Health to run the mass vaccination site in Spokane. Read more

More than a dozen counties in Washington could move back a phase in the state’s reopening plan if COVID-19 metrics don’t improve by evaluation on Monday.

Eighteen counties, including Spokane, did not meet at least one metric to remain in Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” plan as of Wednesday, April 7. Phase 3 allows for 50% occupancy in indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, small indoor group gatherings up to 10 people and spectators at sporting events. Read more

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father to Great Britain’s next king has died. He was 99.