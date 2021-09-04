3 things to know Friday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is visiting Spokane on Friday to tour the mass COVID-19 vaccination site and visit 2nd Harvest.
He is expected to tour the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Area at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, followed by a media availability at 3:15 p.m. and visit to 2nd Harvest at 4 p.m. Safeway currently partners with the Washington State Department of Health to run the mass vaccination site in Spokane. Read more
More than a dozen counties in Washington could move back a phase in the state’s reopening plan if COVID-19 metrics don’t improve by evaluation on Monday.
Eighteen counties, including Spokane, did not meet at least one metric to remain in Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” plan as of Wednesday, April 7. Phase 3 allows for 50% occupancy in indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, small indoor group gatherings up to 10 people and spectators at sporting events. Read more
Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father to Great Britain’s next king has died. He was 99.
The Royal Family announced the news Friday saying, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." Read more