3 things to know Friday

Spokane fireworks shows are postponed, Kootenai County will not ban fireworks and an extreme drought expands into Eastern Washington.

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many areas across the Inland Northwest have banned personal use of fireworks due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.

This is the 29th year of all individual consumer fireworks being illegal in the Spokane. In the 10 years prior to the ordinance, firefighters responded to an average of 104 fireworks-caused fires between June 28 and July 6, McIntyre said. Since the ban has been in place, the average number of fireworks-caused fires has dropped to less than five. That is a 95% decrease. To read more about the dangers and consequences of amateur fireworks shows, click here.

More fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year and right now it won't take much for those fires to grow and spread.

On Thursday, Kootenai County officials talked about fire prevention this Fourth of July holiday.

Kootenai County Sherriff Robert Norris expressed his excitement during a press conference Thursday to celebrate independence, freedom and liberty this weekend. Read more