3 things to know Friday

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many areas across the Inland Northwest have banned personal use of fireworks due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.
This is the 29th year of all individual consumer fireworks being illegal in the Spokane. In the 10 years prior to the ordinance, firefighters responded to an average of 104 fireworks-caused fires between June 28 and July 6, McIntyre said. Since the ban has been in place, the average number of fireworks-caused fires has dropped to less than five. That is a 95% decrease. To read more about the dangers and consequences of amateur fireworks shows, click here. Read more
'I do not support banning fireworks for our citizens': Why Kootenai County will not enact ban despite conditions
More fires are reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year and right now it won't take much for those fires to grow and spread.
On Thursday, Kootenai County officials talked about fire prevention this Fourth of July holiday.
Kootenai County Sherriff Robert Norris expressed his excitement during a press conference Thursday to celebrate independence, freedom and liberty this weekend. Read more
According to the July 1 Drought Monitor update, extreme drought conditions now cover 35 percent of the state, primarily over central and eastern Washington. That's up another 10 percent since last week. And nearly two-thirds of the state of Washington is reports at least a moderate drought.
All spring, drought conditions in Washington have only gotten worse and worse. And early onset to record dry conditions dating back to February caused drought conditions to first spread by April. Read more