3 things to know Friday

A stuntman attempting a world record breaking motorcycle jump Thursday in Moses Lake crashed and died after being airlifted to the hospital, according to the Grant County Sherriff's Department. Ephrata native Alex Harvill, 28, was trying to jump the length of what would be goal post to goal post on a football field.
The 351-foot motorcycle jump attempt happened during the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport.
While the end of slavery in the United States is often recognized by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, Juneteenth recognizes African American's freedom from slavery in a different way. June 19 marks the day the last slaves were told about the president's order nearly 2 1/2 years later.
Congress passed a bill Wednesday which makes Juneteenth America's 12th federal holiday. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Making Juneteenth a federal holiday has been a goal of councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson's.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in 20 years as a police officer.”
Kellogg Police Sgt. Paul Twidt was short of words when he recounted the events of June 14, when he played a role in rescuing 85 abandoned dogs and nine cats from a hoarder’s home in Kellogg as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The rescue has become Kootenai Humane Society’s largest ever batch of dogs received at one time.
Based on a previous recorded incident with Kootenai animal control and a pending request for charges by KPD to the Shoshone County Prosecutor's Office, the Hagadone News Network has identified the suspected hoarder responsible for the abandonment. However, KREM 2 News has decided not to identify the woman because she has not been arrested or charged with a crime yet.
RELATED: Spokane Mayor Woodward orders investigation into racism allegations against city administrator
RELATED: WSP arrests suspect who allegedly stole deceased Seattle police officer’s car after crash on I-5