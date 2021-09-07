3 things to know Friday

A heat advisory is in place for the weekend, learn more about rent spikes in Spokane, and a man caught a record-setting fish.

A heat advisory is now in place for much of the Inland Northwest as temperatures climb into the 90s and 100s this weekend. The advisory is for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for central and eastern Washington. It also goes through parts of Oregon and Idaho.

Temperatures will climb to somewhere between 100 and 105 degrees in the Columbia Basin and Lewiston. Eastern Washington will climb to the upper 90s on Saturday. Read more

Across Spokane and much of Washington, tenants are getting notices from their landlords that their rent is about to go up dramatically, sometimes by 100 percent or more.

It comes as the statewide moratorium on rent hikes instituted by Governor Jay Inslee during the pandemic expired at the end of June.

So why are these increases happening, and are they even legal? We asked the experts. Read more.

A fish pulled from Loon Lake in late June shattered a Washington state record, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Angler Caylun Peterson caught the 24.49-pound tiger trout on June 26 while fishing in the early in the morning to escape the triple-digit heat of the day, WDFW said in a press release. Peterson said he’s been fishing in Loon Lake since he was a kid. Read more