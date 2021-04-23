3 things to know Friday

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward gets vaccinated for COVID-19; Oregon woman dies from rare blood clot after J&J vaccine; Suspect arrested after Banner Bank robbery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward was vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon at Gonzaga University’s vaccine clinic.

Woodward said she’s trying to set an example for her younger constituents. She said the uptick in cases among young people in the Spokane area is concerning and she wanted to check out the clinic.

“There’s no excuse at all,” Woodward said. “We are at a point where our cases are going up and our hospitalizations aren’t going down anymore. Come May 3 we don’t want the bad news that we could be going backwards.”

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman developed a rare blood clot and died within two weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Thursday.

The woman, who is in her 50s, received the vaccine before the state paused Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on April 13. State health officials said the woman had the same type of blood clot found in six other women in the U.S. after getting the vaccine.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Authorities identified 39-year-old Shaun Murrell as the suspect in the Banner Bank robbery.