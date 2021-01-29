3 things you need to know this Friday

Spokane area remains in Phase 1 of reopening, Washington leaders will announce plan to vaccinate teachers and Panhandle Health board extends mask mandate.

Washington state's East region, including Spokane County, will remain in Phase 1 of reopening after Gov. Jay Inslee announced revised reopening criteria on Thursday. Under Inslee's revised plan, regions are required to meet three of four health metrics to progress, instead of all four. The East region is currently meeting two of the metrics. Read more.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction along with Kaiser Permanente are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday to share their plan for vaccinating school employees. OSPI said the plan aims to support a safe return to school across the state. Currently, K-12 teachers and staff who are 50 or older and work around kids in Washington schools are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in February. Read more.