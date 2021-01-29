3 things you need to know this Friday

Washington state's East region, including Spokane County, will remain in Phase 1 of reopening after Gov. Jay Inslee announced revised reopening criteria on Thursday. Under Inslee's revised plan, regions are required to meet three of four health metrics to progress, instead of all four. The East region is currently meeting two of the metrics. Read more.
The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction along with Kaiser Permanente are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday to share their plan for vaccinating school employees. OSPI said the plan aims to support a safe return to school across the state. Currently, K-12 teachers and staff who are 50 or older and work around kids in Washington schools are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in February. Read more.
In a tie-breaking vote, the Panhandle Health District's board voted to extend an existing mask mandate through April 22 at a meeting on Thursday afternoon. The vote was tied with three board members voting "yes" and three others voting "no" before the chairman's tie-breaking vote. There are exceptions to the mandate for children, people with medical conditions and others. Read more.