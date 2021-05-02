3 things you need to know this Friday

The Senate approved a measure today that would let Democrats muscle President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first. The budget now returns to the House, where it will have to be approved again due to the changes made by the Senate. The final passage will unlock the next phase in drafting of the virus relief bill, with the work divided among several congressional committees. Read more.
A Lincoln County Superior Court judge has ruled in support of the Medical Lake Cemetery's appeal of the construction of a Spokane Gun Club shooting range across from the cemetery. Last summer, KREM 2 spoke with both sides about the gun club's plan to build a gun range across the street from the Medical Lake Cemetery, which has sat at the location for almost 150 years. The judge's ruling in favor of the cemetery sends the issue back to the Spokane County Hearing Examiner, who initially granted the gun club a conditional use permit to build the range. Read more.
The Union Gospel Mission Men’s Shelter in Spokane announced yesterday that it is closed to new intakes in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. A spokesperson said the shelter is experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus cases, with more than 70 people testing positive since Christmas. As of Thursday, there were 30 active cases. Read more.