3 things you need to know this Friday

Senate approves budget bill to pass COVID-19 relief; judge rules in favor of Medical Lake Cemetery in appeal; and COVID-19 outbreak halts UGM Men's Shelter intake.

The Senate approved a measure today that would let Democrats muscle President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first. The budget now returns to the House, where it will have to be approved again due to the changes made by the Senate. The final passage will unlock the next phase in drafting of the virus relief bill, with the work divided among several congressional committees. Read more.

A Lincoln County Superior Court judge has ruled in support of the Medical Lake Cemetery's appeal of the construction of a Spokane Gun Club shooting range across from the cemetery. Last summer, KREM 2 spoke with both sides about the gun club's plan to build a gun range across the street from the Medical Lake Cemetery, which has sat at the location for almost 150 years. The judge's ruling in favor of the cemetery sends the issue back to the Spokane County Hearing Examiner, who initially granted the gun club a conditional use permit to build the range. Read more.