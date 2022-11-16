3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

The 3.7 quake hit north of Missoula, Montana on Wednesday morning. People as far north as Kalispell reported feeling the shaking.

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7.

The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time).

A USGS map shows people near Missoula reported light shaking while outlining areas as far north as Kalispell reported weak shaking.

As of 6:30 a.m. pacific time, no one had reported feeling the earthquake in north Idaho.

On the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, a 3.7 quake is “often felt, but only causes minor damage,” if any.

In this case, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.

