3 people killed, 2 children hospitalized after car crashes into river near Sandpoint

A man was driving on Highway 200 near Sandpoint when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the Lower Pack River.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Three adults are dead and two children are hospitalized after a single-car crash near Sandpoint on Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash on Highway 200 just east of Sandpoint just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Stephen Estes, 32, of Sagle, Idaho, was driving eastbound in a black 2006 Ford 500, police said. His passengers were 30-year-old Lindsey Rose of Oldtown, Idaho, 41-year-old Jeffrey Hooper of Sagle, Idaho, and two children.

Police said Estes lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the westbound lane and entered the Lower Pack River. Estes, Rose and Hooper died at the scene, while the children involved in the crash were taken to Bonner General Hospital.