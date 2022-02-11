Local organization launching 24-hour bilingual hotline for Latinx survivors of domestic abuse

Mujeres in Action has been strengthening the Latinx community in Spokane since 2018. Now, they'll provide 24/7 access to an advocate for those in crisis.

SPOKANE, Wash. — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Mujeres in Action (MiA) will be there for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

According to a press release, MiA is launching the first Spanish/English hotline on Monday to offer support to local survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The line is called Primera Conexión and will ensure support is confidential and consistent for Latinx community members experiencing a crisis.

"The Spokane Latinx community has identified MiA as the go-to resource for domestic and sexual violence survivors,” MiA Executive Director Hanncel Sanchez said in a statement. “We've been getting calls after office hours and over the weekend from community members searching for support for their loved ones in abusive relationships. This helpline is a resource by the Latinx and for the Latinx people.”

The helpline is unique to the area as it offers patrons a way to communicate in their native language with advocates who are culturally responsive and trained based on the state requirements for domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy.

According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS) done between 2010 and 2012, one in three Latinx women and one in three Latinx men will experience physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime.

The Spokane Latinx community is no stranger to the realities of these statistics, according to MiA. However, many feel they have no voice or options when it comes to leaving an abusive situation.

This could be attributed to a number of factors but MiA cites documentation status, language barriers, or lack of employment as consistent roadblocks within the Latinx community.

The Primera Conexión hotline is a step towards strengthening that support system in Spokane, something MiA has strived to do since its founding in September 2018.

Their staff and volunteers are trained in safety planning, intervention and more. They also provide connections to a network of other services offered by local nonprofits and organizations.

Callers can reach a bilingual advocate through the hotline by calling (509) 795-2028.