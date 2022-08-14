21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90

63-year-old woman driving eastbound in the westbound lane, collided head-on and killed 21-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport.

According to Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.

The Springdale Frontier Days Rodeo Association posted on Facebook, sharing Lavoy was part of their rodeo family for more than four years and helped out wherever it was needed.

Another driver behind Lavoy, swerved and hit the front end of Macy's car. She was then transported to Deaconess Hospital.