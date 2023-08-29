'Magical thing to see': Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic ready to lift off

The Spirit of Boise is in its 32nd year of sending hot air balloons soaring over the City of Trees.

BOISE, Idaho — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic will take flight Wednesday through Sunday, for its 32nd year soaring over Boise.

The event starts Wednesday morning with CapEd Credit Union Kid's Day. Kids who come to the event at Ann Morrison Park can get a free tethered balloon ride.

Throughout the rest of the week, hot air balloons will fill the skies over the City of Trees, launching each day between 7:15 and 9 a.m.

It's a sight that event organizer Laurie Spencer said never loses its magic.

"You have a field, this beautiful Ann Morrison Park that is quiet, it's calm - and then when the balloons start their inflation, it just fills with color." Spencer said. "Then we we launch the balloons into the sky, and it's just a magical thing to see all the balloons everywhere."

All balloon launches are weather-permitting.

Schedule of events:

Wednesday

6:45 a.m. - Balloons are on the launch field for day one

7:25 a.m. - "Cap Ed Kid's Day" at Ann Morrison Park

Thursday

6:30 a.m. - Balloons are at the park

7:20 a.m. - Optional flight for "Media Day"

Friday

7:10 a.m. - Tribute launch in honor of Larry Gebert

7:20 a.m. - Mandatory flight

5:30 p.m. - Nite Glow activities begin: Food, vendors and live music

8:05 p.m. - Nite Glow Spectacular

Saturday

6 a.m. - Dawn Patrol Inflation / Launch

7:20 a.m. - Mandatory flight

Sunday

6:00 a.m. - Dawn Patrol / Inflation / Launch

7:20 a.m. - Mandatory flight

The Balloon Classic has been a staple of Boise since 1999, when it took place at the Boise River Festival. In 2010, the event became the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

Even if you don’t attend the event at Ann Morrison Park, you may still spot balloons soaring through the sky over downtown Boise.

