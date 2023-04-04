2023 Hoopfest Basketball Tournament in need of volunteers

Volunteers will receive a pack of Under Armour gear, which will include a T-shirt, a hat, shorts and shoes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest organizers are looking for volunteers to monitor courts the world’s largest 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament in June.

Court monitors will make sure policies are followed and participants stay safe during the 2023 Hoopfest Basketball Tournament. People with all levels of basketball experience are encouraged to participate. A limited number of applicants under the age of 16 will be accepted.

Volunteers need to be available for the entire weekend of the tournament on June 24-25. No experience as a court monitor is needed to apply.

Volunteers will receive training. They will also get a package of Under Armour gear, which will include a T-shirt, a hat, shorts and shoes.

If you want to be a volunteer, here are some things you need to know:

Court monitoring at Hoopfest is a full weekend commitment.

Volunteers will participate in a two-hour training seminar to prepare them for the weekend.

Volunteers will be able to choose from youth, high school or adult courts – male, female or co-ed.

Court Monitors on youth courts, including grades 2-9, will call all fouls.

Players on high school and adult courts will call their own fouls.

Monitors will receive a great package of Under Armour gear, including shoes which will be distributed at the end of the weekend.

People interested in being a volunteer can sign up here.

