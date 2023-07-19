Green Bluff hosting annual Cherry Picker’s Trot and Pit Spit on July 20

The family-friendly event has been around for over 40 years! This year the event will also have live music as well as a variety of different food items.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do this Thursday, July 20? Look no further than the Cherry Picker’s Trot and Pit Spit! The four-mile run will take you on paved roads through Green Bluff’s orchard country.

Interested in participating in the race? You can register here through July 19.

The race day schedule is as follows:

5:00 pm – Registration & Food Open

5:00pm – Cherry Pit Spit(closes at 6:00pm) MUST register

7:00 pm – Cherry Pickers Trot 6.4K (4 Mile) Race – walkers & strollers in the back

The record pit spit for men was set by Mike Stephens at 49 feet four inches.

Organizers say no pets or backpacks are permitted at the event. They also added there is no parking allowed along Green Bluff Road or the racecourse. Visitors are being told to only park in free designated parking lots.

