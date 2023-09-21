2,000-acre prescribed burn on Montana Border brings smoke to the Inland Northwest

According to the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District, an unexpected shift in winds is bringing the smoke into the area.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A prescribed burn on the Montana border. as well as prescribed burns in the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District, is bringing smoke into the Inland Northwest region.

According to the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District, that prescribed burn is 2,000 acres. An unexpected shift in winds is bringing the smoke into the area.

There is an increase of smoke in the area due to a 2,000 acre prescribed burn on the Montana border as well as the... Posted by Northern Lakes Fire Protection District on Thursday, September 21, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.