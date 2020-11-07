2,000-acre brush fire 20 miles east of Lake Chelan

A level 2 evacuation notice has been put in place by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The fire is currently at 2,000 acres.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a level 2 evacuation notice from Road B up to Northwest Road 10.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire is currently estimated at 2,000 acres. It is being called the Road 11 Fire.

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that some structures have been lost, but no residences.

A level 2 evacuation notice means there is a high probability that people in that area will need to leave.

The fire has jumped State Route 172, due to a shift in the wind according to the Sheriff's Office.

State Route 172 is closed at Northeast Road B.

A Bridgeport Fire Department brush truck has been called out to help.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted there was a 3 alarm brush fire west of State Route 172 around 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11th.

McNeil Canyon Road has been closed due to heavy traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.