x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

local

2,000-acre brush fire 20 miles east of Lake Chelan

A level 2 evacuation notice has been put in place by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The fire is currently at 2,000 acres.
Credit: Julie Callie

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a level 2 evacuation notice from Road B up to Northwest Road 10.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire is currently estimated at 2,000 acres. It is being called the Road 11 Fire.

Credit: Julie Callie

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that some structures have been lost, but no residences. 

A level 2 evacuation notice means there is a high probability that people in that area will need to leave. 

 The fire has jumped State Route 172, due to a shift in the wind according to the Sheriff's Office.

State Route 172 is closed at Northeast Road B. 

A Bridgeport Fire Department brush truck has been called out to help.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted there was a 3 alarm brush fire west of State Route 172 around 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11th.

McNeil Canyon Road has been closed due to heavy traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. 

Credit: Julie Callie

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you when we get more information. 