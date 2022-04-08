Wine Extravaganza: 20 wineries come to CDA

Local shops will become pop-up tasting rooms for local wineries this Saturday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Grab a map and guzzle a few swigs in downtown Coeur d’Alene for the annual Wine Extravaganza Saturday, as reported by our partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Presented by the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association, event participants can enjoy sips from 20 wineries while strolling through local shops functioning as pop-up tasting rooms.

Chloe Linton, events coordinator for the association, said the association is hoping to build the annual event up following a previous cancellation and smaller event because of COVID-19.

“This year we’re trying to bring it back bigger and better,” Linton said. “I know it’s just continued to grow.”

There will be 45 varietals, wine cocktails, local live musicians and a photo booth as well.

“It’s a nice environment,” Linton said. “You’ll get to go around, do a little shopping, but it’s not just necessarily about the shopping. It’s about the wine.”

Guided by a map, participants can visit the 20 local downtown shops to taste local and imported wines. Coeur d’Alene Fresh Wine Bar, one of the wine tasting stops on the map, was opened in 2016 by Carlos and Marla Lopez.

They will serve complimentary cheese and crackers to participants, Marla Lopez said, and have a free drawing for a $300 wine gift basket.

This isn’t the first Wine Extravaganza event for the wine bar, located across the street from the parking garage on Coeur d’Alene Avenue.

“We really enjoy it because we are off the beaten path,” Lopez said. “A lot of people discover us through the Wine Extravaganza and we really appreciate the Downtown Association doing the event, and we really love the people that come and find us.”

Linton said that’s one of the great perks of the wine tasting event.

“It kind of encourages people to enter and visit different shops and businesses that are downtown, some of the new ones as well,” Linton said.

For the wine tasting, Lopez said they will bring both local and imported wines for some excitement. The local wine is Jones of Washington Rose Syrah. The imported wine is Barramundi Cabernet Sauvignon from Australia.

The bar also holds events such as Wine on Wednesdays, and has a wine club Lopez said has been growing.

“It’s just very welcoming,” Lopez said. “Everyone’s just enjoying chatting with each other.”

Tickets for the Wine Extravaganza are limited and available online until the end of day today. If still available, tickets may be purchased on Saturday at the plaza shops for an extra $5 per ticket.

Check-in is at the plaza shops. The event runs from 2-7 p.m.

Tickets for VIP admission with flexible check-in between 2-5 p.m. are $40 and include 10 1 oz. wine tastings, a commemorative wine glass and access to a VIP-only tasting area from 2-7 p.m.

Two and 3 p.m. check in tickets are $25 and include six 1 oz. wine tastings and a commemorative wine glass. Additional wine tasting tickets are $10 for five 1 oz. tasting tickets, and are available online and at check-in.

For tickets, visit https://cdadowntown.com/cda-events/wine-extravaganza