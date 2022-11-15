2-year-old in Lynnwood likely died from fentanyl exposure, officials say

The child was in the care of his 40-year-old mother the morning before he is suspected to have died from fentanyl exposure.

LYNNWOOD, Wash — Detectives investigating the death of a child in Lynnwood Saturday suspect the 2-year-old died from fentanyl exposure.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) detectives learned the boy was in the care of his 40-year-old mother on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Detectives said the child became unresponsive shortly after he arrived at the apartment with his mother.

Investigators found what they believe to be fentanyl, heroin and drug paraphernalia at the residence in a search. Less than a week after the child died, officials said they believe the 2-year-old's death was likely due to fentanyl exposure.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will provide the cause and manner of the child's death.

The mother's vehicle was impounded as evidence in the investigation.

Officials said this remains an active investigation. There was no information available Tuesday morning on possible charges for the child's mother.

“It’s intuitive that the more fentanyl that’s out there, the more often kids will be getting into it,” said Dr. Chris Buresh, an associate pProfessor at the University of Washington working in Emergency Medicine at Seattle Children’s hospital and Harborview Medical Center.

This is the second suspected fentanyl exposure of a toddler in Western Washington in the last three months. In August, a 2-year-old boy ate a fentanyl pill he found at Oakland Madrona Park in Tacoma, that child recovered from the exposure.

“I’ve seen more adolescents coming in having unintentionally overdosed. As far as I can remember, I’ve only seen one child that had an unintentional exposure and overdosed,” said Buresh.

Dr. Buresh said a regular dose of Narcan is OK to use on a child.

“You can’t really give too much of it and even for a small child, it should be fine,” Buresh said.

It’s important that if a parent does administer Narcan to a child, they still need to call 911 because it will wear off. Because Fentanyl isn’t regulated, it’s impossible to know how much has been ingested, so it’s important to get straight to a hospital.

