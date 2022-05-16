Kingsville toddler orders 30+ cheeseburgers while mom isn't looking

"My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures," said Kingsville resident Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, after finding out what her son had done.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A young boy in Kingsville bit off a little more than he could chew after he ordered over 30 cheeseburgers from his local McDonald's.

According to Kingsville resident Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, her son Barrett took her phone and placed an order with DoorDash without her knowledge.

"My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone," Golden said.

While some parents may have been upset at the situation, Golden decided to use the delivery as an act to to be generous. She took to Facebook to give the burgers away to anyone who wanted them, and ended up receiving some responses.

"There's somebody coming in ten minutes to pick some up, but I don't know how many she wants," Golden said.

Despite having offers to take some of the cheeseburgers off her hands, Golden said that she intends to take preventive measures to make sure the situation never happens again.

"I guess I need to hide the app or something because Door Dash is not protected," Golden said.

I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash. Posted by Kelsey Burkhalter Golden on Monday, May 16, 2022

