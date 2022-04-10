x
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses

The two men say they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just eight and eleven years old.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old.

The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the elder was allowed to groom and sexually abuse children even after the molestation was reported to church staff.

The two plaintiffs say they have suffered physical and permanent psychological injuries. They're seeking an undetermined amount and have demanded a jury trial.      

A judge will hold a hearing on the case on Nov. 4, 2022.

