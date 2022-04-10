2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses

The two men say they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just eight and eleven years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old.

The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the elder was allowed to groom and sexually abuse children even after the molestation was reported to church staff.

The two plaintiffs say they have suffered physical and permanent psychological injuries. They're seeking an undetermined amount and have demanded a jury trial.

A judge will hold a hearing on the case on Nov. 4, 2022.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.