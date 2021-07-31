2 people found dead in Moses Lake, suspect in custody

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office found two people dead in Moses Lake after being called about a weapons offense on Saturday.
Deputies were called to a house at the 8000 block of Road 18 NE in Moses Lake around noon, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
When deputies arrived, they found two people had died in the house.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office was able to track down a suspect and is being questioned.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.