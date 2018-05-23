SPOKANE, Wash. – A city of Spokane investigator probed into the culture and politics behind Fire Station 2 after receiving a complaint from a lieutenant that there is a “pattern of workplace bullying and general harassment” against probationary employees for the past three to five years.

That is the station on East North Foothills Drive in Spokane, right where Hamilton turns into Nevada.

David Bowers, a fire lieutenant with SFD for almost 20 years, filed the complaint against Patrick Walsh, a fire lieutenant, Jeffrey Webb, a fire equipment operator, Donald Waller, a fire battalion chief and Darin Neiwert, also a fire battalion chief.

City officials received the complaint in February of inappropriate workplace conduct including treating probationary employees unfairly and having unsuitable conversations for the workplace.

The documents reveal what some called a "hazing type of atmosphere." Some witnesses said the environment was toxic and difficult to be around, while others said their jobs were threatened repeatedly.

The City of Spokane investigation found the accusations against Webb to be unfounded.

The accusations against Walsh – including general harassment/workplace bullying against a relative of Bowers, sexual harassment of probationary firefighters and workplace bullying of a lateral entry probationary firefighter – were all sustained in the investigation.

Walsh, during the investigation, denied all three accusations against him. In the sexual harassment allegation, a witness told investigators Walsh repeated asked him if he would have intercourse with a woman photographed on Facebook.

“I don’t remember any of that event happening,” Walsh said to the investigator. “I would think that would stick out.”

The harassment charge was sustained in the report, according to the woman who filed it, Jennifer Jackson from Human Resources, because Walsh admitted during the interview he called the crew together after a complaint to say there would be “no more of that type of talk,” according to documents.

The allegations against Waller were also sustained after he testified to using foul language and interacting with the crew the same way he would his friends and family.

"The fact that BC Waller does not adjust his communication style to fit his audience and the workplace setting, coupled with witness testimony, makes it more likely than not that BC Waller engaged in [a] sexually explicit conversation with Lieutenant Walsh,” Jackson wrote.

Waller also denied the allegations.

The accusations against Waller surrounding the harassment of probationary firefighters were also sustained.

The investigation found Neiwert did have a fantasy football team named “Probie Killers” in response to a deputy chief’s remarks that he was taking probationary members unfairly and training them too much. The investigation cleared Neiwert of the accusations he was inequitable or harsh in his evaluations of the probationary crew members or made derogatory comments surrounding them.

The allegations against another lieutenant, Daniel Krause were sustained – he was accused of bullying probationary firefighters. One witness accused him of calling him a “lazy fat f***” and said he was required to go back into a scene without the proper equipment. Krause denied all of the allegations in the interviews with the investigator.

“However, his version of events is less plausible,” Jackson wrote in the investigation.

KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Firefighters Union for comment, but no one was immediately available for comment.

Moving forward, the City of Spokane is expected to take some sort of action. That includes holding hearings over the firefighters’ violations, evaluating staff at that particular station, providing additional bullying and harassment training, consulting a third party to improve the culture at the station and periodically surveying probationary employees.

In a statement, SFD Chief Brian Schaeffer said the following:

We take these allegations very seriously, that’s why we launched a thorough and complete investigative process which has not yet been completed. As a city, we have taken steps to make sure people have multiple ways to report concerns about work place behavior and are comfortable coming forward with those concerns. The actions and behavior outlined in this report will not be tolerated. Any disciplinary actions will be taken once the investigative process is complete.

