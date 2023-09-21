Tire goes through windshield of passenger van on NB I-5 in Lakewood, killing 2

An 18-year-old and 55-year-old were killed. One person was taken to the hospital and five other passengers were uninjured.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two men died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger van on Interstate 5 near Lakewood on Thursday morning, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 near the Bridgeport exit. The right lane and off-ramp to Bridgeport was closed for just over four hours.

The work van was traveling from Shelton to Enumclaw.

The tire broke through the windshield of a 15-passenger van carrying eight people. Several people were struck by the tire. An 18-year-old man and 55-year-old man were killed. One person was taken to the hospital and five other passengers were uninjured.

All the people inside the van were from Shelton, according to information from WSP.

Law enforcement does not know where the tire came from. A WSP trooper said it's possible another driver may have hit the tire and it popped up and hit the van, or it could have come off another car and then hit the van.

"Obviously, we feel for the driver we feel for everyone in that car, because it's really not their fault. It's something that could happen to anyone and there's nothing they could really do to avoid it,” said Trooper John Dattilo.

The latest traffic data from Washington State Department of Transportation shows there have been nearly 2,400 serious wrecks so far this year with more than 500 fatalities statewide. Last year, there were 750 lives lost in wrecks in Washington.

WSP troopers are asking witnesses, or anyone with additional information about the fatal incident, to contact WSP Trooper Cody Fath at cody.fath@wsp.wa.gov or by calling 360-764-0922.