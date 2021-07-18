2 house fire in Spokane displaces 4 people

The fire had gotten so large that the Spokane Fire Department requested a Second Alarm to bring more fire companies to the fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 2 house fire started near the area of Nelson and Euclid streets on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the fire two minutes after the report.

The first house had heavy fire throughout the exterior and interior, while the second house had fire throughout the interior and had made its way into the attic.

The fire had gotten so large that the Spokane Fire Department requested a Second Alarm to bring more fire companies to the fire.

In total, 4 people were displaced along with 2 dogs and two cats.

One person also had smoke inhalation but was able to be treated at the scene. No one else was injured due to the fire.

Both houses had significant fire damage afterward and had an estimated loss of $500,000.

Currently, the fire is still under investigation through the Spokane Fire Department.