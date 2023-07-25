2 cats killed in Spokane mobile home fire

The resident of the mobile home was not inside when the fire happened. Firefighters were able to save a pet turtle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two cats were killed in a mobile home fire in Spokane on Monday.

According to the City of Spokane Fire Department (SFD), on Monday at approximately 10:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the Contempo Mobile Home Park, after a neighbor walking by saw light smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly searched for any victims, but nobody was found inside during the search. Firefighters later learned from family members that the occupant of the mobile home was not home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported. Unfortunately, two cats that were inside the mobile home were killed. Firefighters were able to save a pet turtle.

The mobile home suffered from significant interior damage, including smoke damage, but no values were given.

Firefighters used resources to stop the fire, including ladder trucks that helped to ventilate the home of smoke and toxic gasses and assisted to confine the fire, which is believed it first originated in the room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Firefighters said the fire was lacking oxygen available for combustion. Fires like this can be exceptionally dangerous when doors or windows are opened allowing a fresh air supply and delivery of oxygen to support combustion.

