Washington State troopers have already contacted more people this year for distracted driving than all of 2017.

Troopers have contacted at least 18,000 drivers since January. In 2017, troopers stopped 17,058 drivers.

A recent traffic study of 2,613 drivers found the number of people who talk or text while behind the wheel has increased by 46 percent since 2013. Despite the seemingly common occurrence, nearly 58 percent of drivers in the survey said talking on a cellphone while behind the wheel is a threat to their safety and 78 percent said texting is a serious danger.

The state's tough distracted driving law went into effect in July 2017. The law makes it illegal to use a handheld device while driving, even while stopped at a traffic signal or stop sign. But users who have a holder for the device on their dash, can use the device minimally to start or stop an application such as GPS.

It costs a driver at least $136 the first time they are cited for distracted driving. If a driver gets another ticket within five years of the first, it costs at least $234.

Drivers also face a $99 fine for other types of distractions - eating, smoking, etc - if they are pulled over for another traffic offense.

© 2018 KING