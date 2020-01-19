SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died while three others were hospitalized in a two car crash near Twin Lakes Idaho on Saturday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Tytus W. Aske, 18, of Spirit Lake Idaho was travelling southbound when he lost control of his car, slid broadside in the northbound lane and collided with a pickup truck driven by Ronnie L. Vaugn, 68.

Idaho State Police said that Aske's passenger Andrew S. Lucas, 18 of Rathdrum, Idaho was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vaugn and passenger Debra A. Vaughn, 65 of Priest River were transported to Kootenai Health.

According to police, all passengers were wearing seat belts.

