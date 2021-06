Along with 18 vehicles, 3 acres of land were impacted.

REARDAN, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 10 responded to a Fire near Jacob's road on Wednesday.

The fire was a result of a vehicle fire according to their Facebook post.

Additional crews that responded to the fire included SCFD5, Spokane City, Fairchild, Airway Heights and DNR.

Fire District 10 said in total 18 vehicles burned and three acres of land were impacted as well.