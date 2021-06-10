17-year-old girl in critical condition after altercation with another student at a Yakima County high school

The fight occurred on June 9 and was between two female students.

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after an altercation with another female student on Wednesday, according to Toppenish Police Department (TPD).

In a press release from TPD, they said the student was thrown to the cement sidewalk, then was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. There, her condition got worse and she was taken to Seattle Harborview Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

TPD said the other student and witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.