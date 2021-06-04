17 people could be displaced after fire at Spokane Valley apartment

The fire burned two buildings at the Granite Court apartments Friday evening.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire that burned two buildings at the Granite Court Apartments Friday evening could displace 17 people.

There were no injuries reported and everyone was evacuated safely according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Fire crews said they have the fire under control now and are investigating the cause of the fire.

SFVD said two units have fire damage and two more units have water and smoke damage.

Spokane Valley Fire responded to Granite Court Apartments for a fire. when the first crews arrived the fire was up graded to a 2nd alarm. 17 people will displace. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/fPazUJLnyi — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) June 5, 2021

SVFD said the fire burned at least three units.

At least 3 units damaged by fire. We will keep you updated pic.twitter.com/MYjTEwR6Zy — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) June 5, 2021

SVFD then tweeted that they controlled the fire and were working to clean it up.

Fire crew starting clean up. No injuries reported! pic.twitter.com/xn2zA0QyyP — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) June 5, 2021