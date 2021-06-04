17 people could be displaced after fire at Spokane Valley apartment

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire that burned two buildings at the Granite Court Apartments Friday evening could displace 17 people.
There were no injuries reported and everyone was evacuated safely according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Fire crews said they have the fire under control now and are investigating the cause of the fire.
SFVD said two units have fire damage and two more units have water and smoke damage.
SVFD said the fire burned at least three units.
SVFD then tweeted that they controlled the fire and were working to clean it up.
This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information.