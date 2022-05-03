13-year-old boy hit and killed by driver in Colville, Sheriff believes driver was impaired

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 13-year-old boy was hit and killed while skateboarding north of Colville. Investigators believe speed and drug impairment contributed to the deadly crash.
The boy was hit along Douglas Falls Road, just north of Les Black Road, on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m.
The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Chad Warren, a 36-year-old from Colville. He’s been booked into the Stevens County Jail for vehicular homicide.
Deputies said Warren was driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on Douglas Falls Road at an extremely high rate of speed when he hit the 13-year-old boy who was skateboarding along the road. The boy was declared dead at the scene.
The Sheriff said drug impairment is believed to be a contributing factor and investigators got a search warrant for Warren’s blood, that will let them determine the level of impairment. Investigators have also sought a search warrant for Warren’s car.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for people with information about where Warren was or what he was doing prior to the crash to contact them.
According to a GoFundMe page from the family, the boy was hit while heading to a park with his sister.
The family wrote, he "will forever be missed and remembered. He lived his life with a contagious smile that would light up any room he walked in, and I do not have one bad memory of this young man. He was always eager to help in any way he possibly could with anything needed. He lived a life full of love, generosity, warmth, and a giving spirit."