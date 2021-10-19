127 Washington State Patrol employees leave after vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As the deadline for Washington state employees to provide proof of vaccination or an exemption accommodation came to an end Monday, Oct. 18, 127 Washington State Patrol (WSP) employees have separated from their jobs.
According to a WSP news release, 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers, including 67 troopers, 6 sergeants and 1 captain, have separated from their employment for varying reasons and in varying ways after the mandate.
WSP Chief John R. Batiste said the agency will miss every one of their employees and he extended his gratitude to those at the agency leaving their jobs.
“I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers," Batiste said. "You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
WSP has approximately 2,200 personnel in 8 districts and multiple geographic detachments and operational divisions.
“As for the more than 2,000 individuals who elected to stay with our agency, I am forever thankful....We shall do our very best to keep our remaining staff from becoming overburdened by these temporary losses,” Batiste said. “We must now turn our attention to making sure we deploy our resources in a manner that continues to keep our roadways safe and meets the other core law enforcement responsibilities this agency has met with honor for over 100 years."