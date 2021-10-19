127 Washington State Patrol employees leave after vaccine mandate

About 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers, have separated from their employment for varying reasons and ways after the mandate, the press release says.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As the deadline for Washington state employees to provide proof of vaccination or an exemption accommodation came to an end Monday, Oct. 18, 127 Washington State Patrol (WSP) employees have separated from their jobs.

According to a WSP news release, 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers, including 67 troopers, 6 sergeants and 1 captain, have separated from their employment for varying reasons and in varying ways after the mandate.

WSP Chief John R. Batiste said the agency will miss every one of their employees and he extended his gratitude to those at the agency leaving their jobs.

“I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers," Batiste said. "You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”

WSP has approximately 2,200 personnel in 8 districts and multiple geographic detachments and operational divisions.