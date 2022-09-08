12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash

Spokane Police are investigating a two car crash in the South Perry District that involved a 12-year-old driver.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police.

The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.

Police said the 12-year-old driver ran a stop sign, hit another car, and crashed into a power pole. The other car veered into the front yard of a house at the intersection.

The area was blocked off while police investigated.

One person in the car hit by the 12-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is not clear why a minor was driving one of the vehicles.

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will provide more updates as they become available.

