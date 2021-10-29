11-year-old Richland girl fighting for her life after being hit by truck

Trinity Enriquez got off her school bus in Richland on Friday, Oct. 22, but didn't make it home. She was airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

RICHLAND, Wash. — An 11-year-old girl is fighting for her life in a medically induced coma on Thursday after being hit by a pick-up truck.

Trinity Enriquez got off her school bus in Richland on Friday, Oct. 22, but didn't make it home. She had to be airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Ricardo Huizar, Trinity's father, said she tried to cross a street after her school bus drove off. She had no protection from the flashing red lights and stop sign and was hit by an oncoming truck. The impact fractured her skull.

"We're taking it one day at a time right now. It's very stressful and very worrisome," Huizar said.

Trinity has four siblings. Her mom, Nikki Enriquez, said she enjoys spending time with her friends and cooking and wants to become a baker.

On top of the emotional stress, Trinity's hospitalization has also led to financial stress for the family, with Enriquez needing to put a new job on hold. But a GoFundMe fundraising campaign set up to support the family has already raised more than $16,000,

“It’s amazing with all the support we’re getting out there,” Huizar said.

Huizar added that his daughter is a "soldier" and "she will make it through this."