11 planes were hit by lasers near Sea-Tac on Monday. Here's why that's a problem

The strikes come just days after four others strikes were reported by airliners near Sea-Tac International Airport.

SEATTLE — The Federal Aviation Administration says pilots reported nearly a dozen more lasers aimed at airliners in and around the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday night.

This comes just days after four flights reported laser strikes.

The reports Monday totaled 11 incidents between 8 and 9 p.m., with seven of them to the north and northwest of the airport, and four to the southeast.

Most of the strikes involved planes operated by Alaska and Horizon, which have the most flights arriving and departing the airport. Others were directed at Delta and one Southwest flight.

The laser hits are a safety issue in the cockpit and can cause damage to pilots' eyesight.

“It causes a lot of blindness, kind of a disorientating feeling you get – this dazzle across the whole windscreen,” said Josh Sweeney, pilot and King Co. Sheriff’s deputy.

Sweeney has been hit with lasers while flying the KCSO Guardian One helicopter.

Guardian One will often fly to help locate offenders using their specialized camera.

“This camera system…has a mapping program on it as well, so when we see what street, what address everything we’re looking at. When we put that suspect on camera, then we can lead officers on the ground,” said Sweeney.

The sheriff’s office and the Washington State Patrol, which flies fixed-wing aircraft, have both had some success identifying and arresting laser offenders.

When they occur, laser hits are reported to air traffic controllers, who send the report to the Port of Seattle Police. Port police will attempt to speak with the pilots to try and nail down the locations, said Sea-Tac spokesman Perry Cooper.

But some of these reports were as far out as eight miles from the airport, which puts the planes much higher off the ground than the cases closer to the airport.