$10,000 reward offered for information about Hailey arson fire

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators are still seeking whoever is responsible for an arson fire that occurred at the Croy Street Exchange Building in Hailey on March 16, and have increased the reward to $10,000.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are each offering $5,000 awards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl is urging members of the public to come forward with information they may have about the perpetrator of this crime by contacting the Idaho arson hotline at 1-877-75-ARSON. Tips may also be submitted by contacting ATF at 1-888-283-8477, ATFTips@atf.gov, or through its website.
Anyone providing information that helps lead to an arrest may be awarded up to $5,000 from the Idaho Arson Award program, which is supported by the Northwest Insurance Council in cooperation with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and Idaho Department of Insurance. An additional $5,000 is being offered by ATF, for a total award of up to $10,000. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
The Croy Street Exchange Building in downtown Hailey was destroyed by fire on the morning of March 16, 2021, that was determined to be caused by arson. The building was in the process of being renovated when the fire occurred.
The commercial building at the corner of River and Croy streets is co-owned by state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum. She told the Idaho Mountain Express that the building was being turned into workforce housing. The building was vacant when the fire broke out.
The owners have not said whether they plan to rebuild.