Unlawful assembly declared on Burnside, hundreds march from Waterfront to Justice Center

Protests in Downtown continue another night as they have for 60+ nights.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests and demonstrations across Portland continued for the ninth week in a row since the death of George Floyd.

The past two nights have peaceful and quiet as police and federal agents pull back and make themselves less visible. There were various groups around Portland making their voices heard on Saturday.

At around 7 p.m. a handful of people began gathering around the Multnomah County Justice Center downtown as they have for 60+ nights.

It’s quiet at the justice center and US courthouse at 7pm. A few dozen people gathering. Several unions are calling on members to form a “solidarity wall” here later, much like the “wall of moms.” They’re expected to march over around 10pm. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/DtoTujJ9XW — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) August 2, 2020

KING5's Ted Land witnessed some demonstrators yelling at law enforcement before they entered the Justice Center. After this incident, no additional members of law enforcement were visible on the streets.

A few people were yelling at Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies who were gathered on a corner and just went inside the justice center. No more law enforcement visible on the streets. pic.twitter.com/6gOzhcdxrJ — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) August 2, 2020

At around 9:50 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau announced an unlawful assembly in the 4700 block of East Burnside. PPB is directing people to move west and away from the Penumbra Kelly Building property.

Portland Police have declared an unlawful assembly in the 4700 Block of East Burnside. People are being directed to move west. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 2, 2020

According to a journalist at the scene of the incident at Burnside, police stormed the crowd and pushed them southwest.

Portland Police has just stormed the crowd pushing them Southwest. The speed of the escalation tonight is unprecedented. #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BkL0P3HqQw — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 2, 2020

Another journalist said someone in the area was being treated for pepper spray.

Someone near me is being treated for cop mace. I think cops are leaving this area. Press and medics are far easier to identify here than cops. pic.twitter.com/ahBdbegXdp — 🏳️‍🌈Andrew D. Jankowski🏳️‍🌈 (@AndrewJank) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, and unrelated to the unlawful assembly, hundreds of people marched from Waterfront Park to the Justice Center at around 10:15 p.m.

Hundreds are marching from the waterfront to the justice center. pic.twitter.com/kmb6aKTRUt — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) August 2, 2020

Outside of the justice center and downtown, there was a march that took place earlier in the afternoon.

On Saturday, at 2 p.m. hundreds of people gathered at King Elementary school for a march put on by #wegonebealright. They marched to Peninsula Park where they demonstrated peacefully.

After a 1.3 mile march from King elementary, hundreds of peaceful protesters have now arrived at Peninsula Park. pic.twitter.com/SchVGoS7mV — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) August 2, 2020

The graphic circulating social media to promote the march encouraged protesters to practice social distancing and asks that people wear their masks. The march is to bring awareness to the need for justice system reform and equity in education.

The peaceful march just started at Grand Ave. Hundreds from all walks of life are making their way to Peninsula park from King Elementary chanting “ Black Lives Matter” -“Black Education Matters” pic.twitter.com/7MMrm0Oyb7 — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) August 1, 2020

Hundreds have so far gathered at King elementary for a peaceful march to Peninsula park to bring awareness to the need for justice system reform and equity in education. pic.twitter.com/pyKbspjWuR — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) August 1, 2020