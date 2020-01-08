Unlawful assembly declared on Burnside, hundreds march from Waterfront to Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests and demonstrations across Portland continued for the ninth week in a row since the death of George Floyd.
The past two nights have peaceful and quiet as police and federal agents pull back and make themselves less visible. There were various groups around Portland making their voices heard on Saturday.
At around 7 p.m. a handful of people began gathering around the Multnomah County Justice Center downtown as they have for 60+ nights.
KING5's Ted Land witnessed some demonstrators yelling at law enforcement before they entered the Justice Center. After this incident, no additional members of law enforcement were visible on the streets.
At around 9:50 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau announced an unlawful assembly in the 4700 block of East Burnside. PPB is directing people to move west and away from the Penumbra Kelly Building property.
According to a journalist at the scene of the incident at Burnside, police stormed the crowd and pushed them southwest.
Another journalist said someone in the area was being treated for pepper spray.
Meanwhile, and unrelated to the unlawful assembly, hundreds of people marched from Waterfront Park to the Justice Center at around 10:15 p.m.
Outside of the justice center and downtown, there was a march that took place earlier in the afternoon.
On Saturday, at 2 p.m. hundreds of people gathered at King Elementary school for a march put on by #wegonebealright. They marched to Peninsula Park where they demonstrated peacefully.
The graphic circulating social media to promote the march encouraged protesters to practice social distancing and asks that people wear their masks. The march is to bring awareness to the need for justice system reform and equity in education.
This story will be updated.