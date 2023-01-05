Idaho State Board of Education reviewing purchases made through Empowering Parents grants

The grants, meant for eligible Idaho families to supplement education resources for their students, appear to be spent on impermissible purchases by families.

BOISE, Idaho — In recent years the State of Idaho has rolled out a few programs that gets money to Idaho families to help cover learning costs for their students.

In 2020 the Strong Families, Strong Students program was launched to help address challenges the COVID pandemic had on students learning from home. Grants were sent to eligible families to help them buy things like computers, software, and other devices for learning, internet connectivity, instructional materials, and fees for courses and tutoring services.

The popular program inspired another COVID era idea, the Empowering Parents Program. Like the Strong Families, Strong Students program, Empowering Parents sends Idaho families with students, funds that can be used to purchase educational goods and services, the idea is to take on COVID learning loss.

Families are eligible for grants up to $1,000 per student, with a maximum award of $3,000 per family. Those grant dollars are used in an online marketplace where families can get supplies and educational materials. Idaho law makes it clear, money has to be used on eligible education expenses, Idaho code 33-1030 gives a definition and detail on what is and is not eligible.

Since programs like Strong Families, Strong Students and Empowering Parents have rolled out, there’s been questions about who is keeping track, and if all dollars are going to eligible purchases.

Now, The Office of the State Board of Education tells KTVB, they are conducting a review of purchases made using the grants.

Beginning in mid-February, State Board staff says they noticed some purchases for such things as clothing, televisions, smart watches and household cleaning supplies, items not qualified for purchase under the Idaho program.

So, what happens now?

A spokesman tells KTVB: “The Board office is undertaking this review in its responsibility to administer the program using a third-party vendor to manage and operate the online platform where Empowering Parents grant funds are expended.”

That third-party vendor is called Odyssey, they have a contract with Idaho to run the marketplace. I reached out for comment and to find out how they deal with the claims and oversight, no response immediately.

But happens to families that did break purchase rules, intentionally or on purpose. State Board of education points to Idaho Code 33-1031, it says “If a parent is found to misuse grant funds, then neither the parent nor another parent of a student living in the same household may apply for a grant in the future for any student, provided that the parent may appeal the finding to the board.”

KTVB reached out to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office for reaction, they tell me; “We were first contacted about this Friday afternoon and reached out to the Board to learn more. We’ll continue to stay in touch as they look into the matter.”

Just last week an announcement went out about the future of the Empowering Parents Grant, it highlighted in-part: “Earlier this year, the Governor and the Legislature approved $30 million in ongoing funding for the Empowering Parents Program.” So, grants will be available again, with applications opening in the Fall.

So, a countdown to another round of grants to help Idaho families, but the question remains how will concerns about oversight impact the program?