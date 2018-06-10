WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
47
Spokane, WA
Spokane Weather Summary: 47 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KREM Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health Link
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Tom's Tailgate Weather
Tom's Turkey Drive
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Driving Smart
Live Cameras
Ski Reports
Sports
Latest Sports
Pro Football Pickem
High School Mascot Bracket
Chiefs
Gonzaga
High School
Ironman
March Bracket Challenge
Seahawks
WSU
Features
At the Border
Companies That Care
Credit 2 Kids
DEALBOSS
DIY
Every Woman Can
Food
Hidden Spokane
KREM in the Classroom
Live Learn Love
Magnify Money
Medical Minute
Oscars
Pick of the Litter
Prize Center
Recipes
Salute 2 Service
Shop
Tools 2 Schools
Vote Results
Who Do You Love
Wise Rides
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
RSS Feeds
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Your Pics
© 2018 KREM-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE_STREAM
WATCH NOW: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters demonstrate outside SCOTUS
Men and women against the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court protest outside the SCOTUS building.
Author:
Staff
Published:
9:18 AM PDT October 6, 2018
Updated:
9:53 AM PDT October 6, 2018
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KREM-TV. All Rights Reserved.