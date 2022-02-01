Fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church on South Hill

The Second Alarm fire has shut down parts of Ray Street. Multiple crews were working the fire Sunday evening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Bethany Presbyterian Church on South Ray Street at about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The northbound lane on Ray Street is closed near East 28th Street to the south. According to the KREM 2 reporter on scene, one southbound lane of Ray is open. The northbound lanes are expected to reopen later this evening.

Fire crews say the fire began in the basement and they were able to stop it from spreading to other areas of the building. About 40 firefighters were on scene. Spokane Valley and Spokane Fire District 8 assisted in knocking down the fire. Most crews left around 5:30 p.m. but others are staying on scene.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffe, was on scene and told KREM 2 they don't believe anyone inside the building at the time of the incident. He also said there were no injuries reported among either civilians or firefighters.

"In this case, there's even more of a danger because there's more combustibles," Chief Schaeffer said. "The building in this case, the way it was constructed, was tactically, pretty challenging for all of us to get the resources and amounts of resources that we needed down to the basement and to search the large area."

The Incident on 2600 S Ray has been upgraded to a second alarm. The building is a two-story church. pic.twitter.com/MRkSGIJPE0 — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) January 3, 2022

The church is located at 2607 South Ray Street. There is no information on how the fire started at this time but an investigation is being done by the Spokane Fire Department.