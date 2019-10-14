NEW ORLEANS — Engineers in New Orleans plan to bring down a pair of unstable construction cranes in a series of controlled explosions Saturday before they can topple onto nearby historic buildings.

Officials had hoped to bring the cranes down Friday. But Fire Chief Tim McConnell said it would likely be midday Saturday, or later.

No specific time has been set yet for the implosion. Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV throughout the day for live coverage of the crane implosion.

A wide evacuation site around the collapse site will be expanded ahead of the explosion. Residents in the area were warned to be ready to leave Saturday afternoon and expect to be gone for several hours.

If the plans succeed, the towers will drop vertically, sparing neighboring structures that include the Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club, both built in the 1920s.

Hard Rock Hotel Implosion Live Coverage:

Rampart Street Tower Cam:

Canal Street Cam:

Experts, including engineers who worked on demolitions following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, were called in to try to come up with a plan to clear the site and prevent further injury and damage before the cranes fell on their own.

On Thursday, officials announced plans to attach explosives to the structures. Once planned for Friday, the demolition was pushed back to Saturday.

See all the stories:

Hard Rock hotel collapse: Investigation, Rescue & Recovery

Related coverage:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.