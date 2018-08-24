Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are negotiating for more pay and could vote to strike, just days before the scheduled start of the school year. The educators are represented by roughly 200 unions statewide, but each district is determined on the local level.

Educators are demanding higher pay, stemming from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.

EXPLAINER: Understanding the McCleary Decision

Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:

Seattle Public Schools

The Seattle Education Association represents more than 5,000 education staff members.

On Monday afternoon, roughly 200 union representatives gathered to discuss the possibility of authorizing a strike, SEA president Phyllis Campano said. They unanimously recommended authorizing a strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the start of school on September 5.

Thousands of teachers plan to gather Tuesday evening at Benaroya Hall to vote on the recommendation. The main bargaining team will be back at the table on Wednesday, Campano said.

Kent School District

After bargaining for 14 hours on Sunday, the Kent Education Association and the Kent School Dist. decided to take a break at 4:30 AM, Monday, KEA president Christie Padilla said.

“If an agreement can’t be reached by Wednesday at noon, the strike will begin on Thursday,” she said.

According to Padilla, the sticking point is that the district wants to keep $33 million of the McCleary money in its rainy day fund.

Highline Public Schools

The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association Monday evening.

"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

The HEA previously authorized its board to call a strike.

The union said it negotiated with the district until 4 a.m. Saturday. After that sleepless start to the weekend, both sides returned to the bargaining table Monday to reach their tentative agreement.

Everett Public Schools

The Everett Education Association announced Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with the school district.

A union meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday when members will review the tentative agreement, and decide whether to finalize it.

Tacoma Public Schools

The Tacoma Education Association has not been at the bargaining table since August 2, but plans to resume negotiations Tuesday, TEA President Angel Morton said.

The negotiations were on hiatus because the district wasn’t offering teachers enough money, said Morton.

If given the choice between urging teachers to take lower pay and get back in their classrooms, or supporting their own families, Morton said, “I’m going to encourage my members to support their own families.”

The union plans to meet Wednesday evening for an update and conversation about how to proceed.

It takes 67% of members to approve a strike action. This Wednesday, the TEA will “hear the will of the people.”

Bellevue Public Schools

The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.

“19.4%. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.

Edmonds School District

The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July. Members are scheduled to meet again Tuesday evening.

Federal Way Public Schools

Teachers, parents, and community members plan to attend the school board meeting Tuesday night when the board is debating and presenting the budget, union president Shannon McCann said.

The union has not reached an agreement with the district and hopes to make progress during three bargaining sessions scheduled this week, but McCann said, “It feels like we are running short on time.”

Lake Washington School District

Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-2019, the Washington Education Association said.

Sultan Education Association

On Monday evening, members of the Sultan Education Association authorized their bargaining team to strike if a tentative agreement is not reached by the expiration of their contracts on Friday, August 31.

Resolved districts

The Washington Education Association published a map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here.

Here's the full list of teachers unions and school districts still in negotiations:

Aberdeen EA

Anacortes Administrative Assistants Assoc.

Anacortes EA

Anacortes Para Educator Organization

Anacortes Tec/Info Profs

Arlington EA

Auburn EA

Battle Ground EA

Bellingham Assn School Employees

Bellingham EA - District Certs Chapter

Bethel EA

Blaine EA

Burlington Edison EA

Camas Assoc. Educ Office Professionals

Camas EA

Cape Flattery EA

Centerville EA

Central Kitsap EA

Central Valley EA

Centralia EA

Chehalis EA

Cheney EA

Chewelah CPEA

Chewelah EA

Cle Elum-Roslyn EA

Clover Park EA

Clover Park, ESP of

Colfax EA

Colfax ESP

Colton EA

Colville EA

Conway EA

Crescent EA

Creston EA

Darrington EA

Davenport EA

Deer Park EA

Dieringer CPEA

Dieringer EA - voted to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 3

East Valley Spokane EA

East Valley Yakima EA

Easton EA

Easton Support Personnel Assoc.

Eatonville EA

Ellensburg EA

Endicott Teachers Association

Enumclaw EA

Evergreen EA

Federal Way EA

Ferndale Administrative Assistants Assoc. A/L

Ferndale EA

Fife EA

Forks EA/Quillayute

Franklin Pierce EA

Franklin Pierce ESP

Freeman EA

Garfield-Palouse EA

Grand Coulee Dam EA

Grandview EA

Granger EA

Grapeview EA

Griffin EA

Harrington EA

Highland EA

Highline EA - reached tentative agreement Monday

Hockinson EA

Hockinson ESP

Hood Canal EA

Hoquiam Teachers Assoc.

Inchelium EA

Kalama EA

Kent Assn of Paraeducators

Kent EA

Kettle Falls EA

Kiona-Benton EA

Kittitas EA

Klickitat EA

La Conner EA - voted to strike Aug. 29 if no agreement is reached

Lake Stevens EA

Lakewood EA

Liberty EA

Lind EA

Loon Lake EA

Lopez EA

Lyle EA

Lynden EA

Mabton EA

Mary M Knight EA

Marysville EA

Mead CPEA

Mead CTA

Mead EA

Mercer Island EA

Meridian EA

Monroe EA

Mount Adams EA

Mount Baker EA

Mount Pleasant EA

Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached

Mount Vernon ESA

Naches Valley EA

Nespelem EA

Newport Associated Teachers

Nine Mile Falls CPEA

Nine Mile Falls EA

Nooksack Valley EA

North Beach EA

North Kitsap EA

North Kitsap Transportation Employees

North Thurston EA

Northport EA

Ocosta EA

Olympia EA

Olympia EAPA

Olympia ParaEducators Assoc.

Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc.

Onalaska CPEA

Orcas EA

Orting EA

Pasco Association Of Educators

Port Angeles EA

Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals

Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc.

Prescott EA

Pullman Paraprofessionals

Pullman Secretaries

Puyallup EA

Puyallup Educational Support Professionals

Queets-Clearwater A/L

Rainier EA

Raymond EA

Reardan-Edwall EA

Renton EA

Renton ESP

Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.

Republic CPEA

Republic EA

Ridgefield CPEA

Ridgefield EA

Ritzville EA

Riverside EA

Rosalia EA

Royal EA

San Juan EA

Seattle EA - voted to strike if no agreement is reached by Sept. 5

Selah EA

Selah Educational Office Personnel

Shoreline Children's Center

Shoreline ESPA

Snohomish EA

Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries

Snoqualmie Valley EA

Soap Lake EA

South Bend EA

South Whidbey EA

Southside EA

Spokane EA

Sprague-Lamont A/L

Stanwood-Camano EA

Steilacoom Classified EA

Steilacoom EA

Stevenson-Carson EA

Sultan EA

Sumner EA

Sunnyside EA

Tacoma EA

Taholah EA

Tahoma EA

Tekoa EA

Tenino EA

Thorp EA

Thorp ESP

Trout Lake EA

Tukwila EA

Tumwater Assoc. of Paraprofessionals

Tumwater EA

Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.

Union Gap EA

University Place Classified Assoc.

University Place EA

University Place Office Professionals

Upper Skagit Valley EA

Vancouver EA

Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals

Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter

Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel

Wapato EA

Wapato Pupil Personnel

Washougal Assoc. of Educators

West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.

West Valley Spokane EA

West Valley Yakima EA

White Salmon EA

Wilbur CPEA

Wilbur Teachers Association

Willapa Valley EA

Wishkah Valley EA

Wishram EA

Yakima Assoc. of Building Services

Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators

Yakima EA

Yakima Educational Office Personnel

Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.

The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.

WATCH: What is the McCleary Decision?

WATCH: State superintendent Chris Reykdal on KING 5

© 2018 KING