LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Samples of E. Coli found in Liberty Lake water forced a water boil order last week that's still in place throughout the district. The longer it runs on, the more effects are felt throughout the community and local businesses like Liberty Lake Juice Company.

“I’ve lived here my entire life and I’ve never experienced this,” said Ahna Duggan.

“Yeah, same with me. There’s never been something quite like this,” Charlotte Himebaugh added.

The juice company has to use water every day, which has forced them to make adjustments to their regular menu. One of those major changes removes the juices and elixirs from their lineup, and that's turned some customers around once they find out.

“People are afraid to come out and purchase food now that they know the whole community is contaminated with water. They don’t know if certain places are following the health code properly," Duggan explained.

The business has been working to get over hurdles placed in their way. That means taking precautions to ensure the quality of their products, like using bottled and filtered water for their coffee and oats.

When it comes to cleaning procedures, they soak equipment in bleach water baths. The fruit is rinsed down with their filtered water and, just as a reminder, they’ve placed signs on sinks that can’t be used and ice is a no-go right now.

“That process has been a little more tedious, but definitely worthwhile as we’re able to stay open for people, not only Liberty Lake but all around," Himebaugh said.

They even have hand sanitizer and signs in their restrooms as a reminder for customers.

While they wait on the word of when the boil notice will end, they still have several options on their menu that don’t require water. Smoothies use almond milk and they sell açaí bowls, too.

