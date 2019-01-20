LEWISTON, Idaho — A Lewiston Police officer was injured while responding to a dispute at a bar early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at Canters Inn at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning as a “citizens’ dispute” was taking place, according to a press release. Eight to 10 people were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the bar when the first officer arrived.

Kade Mago, a 22-year-old from Lewiston that police identified as the aggressor in the situation, refused to cooperate with police and allegedly attacked an officer, according to the release. Mago allegedly tackled the officer, causing the officer to hit his head on the ground.

As the pair were on the ground, 22-year-old Jai Cee Patterson, also from Lewiston, allegedly started to attack the officer as well, punching him in the face, according to the release. Mago and Patterson were subdued as backup arrived.

Both Patterson and Mago were arrested for felony battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace and obstructing law enforcement, according to the release. Patterson also faces an additional a charge of aggravated battery for attacking a woman in the bar which led to the altercation in the parking lot.

The injured officer was treated on scene and returned to duty, according to the release. It is unclear the extent of his injuries and police have not released the name of the officer.

