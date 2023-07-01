Brush fire near Medical Lake knocked down; evacuations dropped to Level 1

Spokane County Fire District #3 officials said fire crews plan to keep an eye on the area throughout the night.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — UPDATE at 11:45 PM - The Level 3 evacuations have now been dropped to Level 1, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.

According to Spokane County Emergency Management, Level 1 means Get READY to leave. This is for people living to the west of Clear Lake and to the north of the southern end of Walker Lane.

Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire's been knocked down.

Fire crews plan to keep an eye on the area throughout the night.

The fire started around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on the north side of the Clear Lake Pines community. It ended up burning about 12 acres.

Several fire agencies and aircraft, including single engine air tankers and a helicopter, responded.

No one was hurt and no buildings were burned, said Rohrbach.

There are level 3 evacuations in place now for a brush fire burning near Medical Lake.

The fire is located in the area of the 13600 block of South Walker Lane. This is on the west end of Clear Lake.

According to Spokane County Emergency Management, people living to the west of Clear Lake and to the north of the southern end of Walker Lane need to leave now.

Officials with Washington State Department of Natural Resources said the fire is about 30 to 40 acres and is threatening structures.

Helicopters, planes and dozers have been sent to fight this fire, according to DNR.